Rio Ferdinand fumes over delayed resolution on Man City’s 115 charges

Rio Ferdinand has voiced his anticipation for the outcome of Manchester City’s financial fair play case, suggesting that Premier League teams could react strongly depending on the verdict.

The 2023 treble winners face over 100 charges related to financial fair play regulations spanning nearly a decade.

Despite the charges being leveled in February 2023, a resolution may not be reached until the following year, leaving rival clubs, including Everton and Nottingham Forest, frustrated by the uncertainty.

Ferdinand speculated that if City were to evade significant penalties, the fallout could be substantial, implying that the league’s landscape may be dramatically altered.

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, an impatient Ferdinand asked: “When is this going to get sorted out? Because everybody else’s cases seem to be getting sorted out mighty, mighty quick. Everton have had two dockings this season already. Nottingham Forest, all these teams are getting docked points. Manchester City’s are just… [pretends to thumb through pages].

“If I was those clubs, I’d be like, ‘let’s see what happens with City first’. But if they get nothing or a little slap on the list, I can see them going nuts. When I went to a court case about racism a few months ago, he had one charge. It took two-and-a-half years! They’ve got 115; it’s nuts!”

The severity of the charges has raised speculation regarding the potential magnitude of the sanctions awaiting City. Suggestions range from hefty points deductions to the stripping of trophies, with relegation even mooted as a possible outcome.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters revealed that the date is already set for City’s trials during the European League general assembly, but refrained from announcing any further specifics.

“Obviously we can’t comment on the case; the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it,” he said.

City are on the verge of winning the Premier League title again and will return to action on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage.