Riot on Bolivia’s football pitch, 17 men see red card

A Copa Bolivia quarterfinal ended in chaos as 17 people were sent off after a massive brawl between Blooming and Real Oruro.

Police had to use tear gas to stop the fight, as players and staff threw punches after the final whistle.

The match ended 2-2, but Blooming reached the semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.

Reports say the fight started when Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila lost their temper. Coaches from both sides were also involved.

Around 20 police officers intervened. One Blooming official reportedly suffered a fractured cheekbone, while Oruro’s coach Marcelo Robledo was hospitalised with injuries.

The referee has sent the case to Bolivia’s Sports Disciplinary Tribunal for further action.