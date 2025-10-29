Riots in Tanzania Halt Traffic at Nakonde–Tunduma Border



By Gladwell Simwawa

Chete fm-Nakonde



Traffic at the Nakonde –Tunduma border has come to a standstill following riots that have erupted in neighboring Tanzania amid the ongoing national elections.





As of 15:00 hours, there was no movement of vehicles, with long queues of trucks stretching along the Great North Road into Nakonde’s Central Business District.





Tanzanian police were seen in full riot gear near polling stations close to the no man’s land area, moving polling staff and party agents to safety.





A Tanzanian tanker driver, Muhammad Mwanang’amba, told Chete FM News that the unrest was unnecessary and would only harm ordinary citizens, not political leaders.





He suggested the violence may have been incited by supporters of political figures barred from contesting, noting that some of his friends had torn their voter cards in protest.





Mr. Mwanang’amba expressed hope that peace would return soon so he could reunite with his family, saying he was worried about the instability in his country.





Meanwhile, three people two Zambians and one Tanzanian were shot and injured earlier at the Malawi – Malawi trading area between Tunduma and Nakonde.





The victims, aged between 15 and 30, were rushed to Nakonde District Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.



One of them said the shooting occurred while they were in the no man’s land zone.



The violence coincides with Tanzania’s national elections, which have been marred by reports of tension, arrests, and violent confrontations.





Human rights groups such Amnesty International have expressed concern over alleged abuses by security forces, warning that such actions undermine the legitimacy of the vote.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party is seeking a second term in an election that observers say faces little opposition.





Authorities on both sides of the Nakonde–Tunduma border have yet to issue a formal statement on when traffic flow will resume.