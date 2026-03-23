Rising concerns as Iranian missiles show improved accuracy, possible advanced capabilities





Recent reports suggest that Iranian missile strikes are increasingly reaching their targets, with some projectiles appearing to slow mid-air and maneuver to evade interception systems before impact





Analysts are questioning whether this reflects the use of more advanced technologies, such as multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), or whether Israel’s air defense systems are facing strain under sustained pressure





There are also claims that Iran has deployed its latest hypersonic missile, the Fattah-2, in strikes targeting Israeli territory, potentially marking a shift in operational capability





However, many of these observations remain unverified, and experts caution that both technical factors and battlefield conditions could be influencing the outcomes being observed