RISING STARS JOIN COPPER QUEENS: PENNY MULENGA AND INONGE KALOUSTIAN SET TO IGNITE ZAMBIA’S OLYMPICS QUALIFIERS CAMPAIGN.

The announcement of Penny Mulenga and Inonge Kaloustian joining the Copper Queens for the upcoming Olympics qualifiers match against Mali in October has generated a wave of anticipation and excitement among football enthusiasts and fans alike. These additions to the Zambian national women’s football team not only underline the team’s commitment to enhancing its roster but also signify the team’s dedication to fielding the best talent available to achieve success in the qualifiers.

Penny Mulenga, known for her impressive skills and versatility on the field, has consistently demonstrated her ability to excel in various positions. Her presence will undoubtedly provide Coach Bruce Mwape with strategic options to consider in terms of formations and tactics. Mulenga’s experience and prowess, both in domestic leagues and international competitions, make her a valuable asset to the Copper Queens. Her ability to score goals, create opportunities, and contribute to defensive efforts can play a pivotal role in Zambia’s quest for victory.

Inonge Kaloustian, on the other hand, brings a unique blend of attributes to the team. Her playing style and strengths are likely to complement the existing lineup, potentially adding a new dimension to Zambia’s gameplay. Kaloustian’s tactical awareness, technical finesse, and leadership qualities make her an invaluable addition to the squad.

With Mulenga and Kaloustian in the mix, the Copper Queens are poised to elevate their performance and make a strong statement in the upcoming qualifiers. The team’s dynamics and cohesion are expected to improve, as the new players integrate and work alongside their talented teammates. Fans can look forward to an exciting display of football as Zambia strives to secure a spot in the Olympics.

The arrival of Mulenga and Kaloustian not only boosts the team’s chances of success but also sends a positive message to aspiring young players in Zambia. Their inclusion shows that hard work, commitment, and talent are recognized and rewarded. It serves as an inspiration for the next generation of female footballers and encourages them to pursue their dreams with dedication and determination.

As the qualifiers draw near, all eyes will be on the Copper Queens and their newly strengthened squad. The team’s preparations and performance in the matches against Mali will be critical in determining their progress. Football enthusiasts and fans in Zambia eagerly await the exciting journey that lies ahead and are hopeful for a successful campaign in the Olympics qualifiers.