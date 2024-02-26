Road Were Not Named For Fun Or To Promote Certain Regional Groupings

ROAD WERE NOT NAMED FOR FUN

By Teddy Chama Mazunda

These roads where not being named for fun or to promote certain regional groupings….the people who where naming these roads had a broader nationalistic approach unlike what we are seeing now with the behaviour of those offering themselves for public office……this country doesn’t start or end with regionalism….this country has a political history…it has a sports history….it has also a history with its natural resources and its wildlife……and all such history must be protected and honoured through acts like road naming….

Los Angeles….there was nothing much about apart from Lusaka being a twin city and I’m sure that is why it was renamed to Kalusha Bwalya in honour of one of our greatest sports hero….

Burma Road….also Burma Barracks… this was named in honour of our Zambian compatriots who were incorporated in the British Army and went on to fight and lose their lives in Burma (current Myanmar) whilst on the front line……and to think that someone can propose of renaming such a road is just out of this world…..

Because even our vast wildlife must be honoured…..Reedbuck form the most vast of impalas that we have in this country… and some of their family members are even engraved on our kwacha notes…..

So when we look at these seemingly simple acts like road names….we may do good to be more broad in our approach than reduce ourselves to simple regional connotations