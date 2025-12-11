ROAN CONSTITUENCY PASTORS ENGAGE MP CHIBUYE OVER BILL NO. 7

The Roan and the Mpatamatu Pastors Fellowship have engaged Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye over proposed constitutional amendments contained in Bill No. 7, following a consultative meeting held on Sunday.

Speaking to RoanFM News, Roan Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Prophet Jeremiah CT said the MP outlined 13 constitutional articles targeted for amendment and encouraged the clergy to freely express their views.

Prophet Jeremiah, who spoke on behalf of both fellowships, said the pastors raised concerns over certain provisions they believe should not form part of the bill, while also identifying clauses they consider acceptable.

Among the key issues discussed were proposals relating to the mixed-member proportional representation system and the provision concerning the office of the Secretary to the Cabinet. The pastors noted that if such provisions remain unchanged, they could weaken important democratic principles.

He added that the two fellowships have resolved to submit a consolidated written position to the MP within the week, detailing specific articles they believe should either be removed or amended before the bill proceeds to the next stage in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chibuye advised the clergy to formally submit all concerns in writing to enable him to effectively present them during the parliamentary debate.

RFM