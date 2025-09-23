ROBAM MWAPE, POPULARLY KNOWN AS MWINE MUSHI, HAS DIED





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Popular comedian and actor Robam Mwape, famously known as Mwine Mushi, has died, leaving family, friends, and fans in shock.





The cause of his death has not yet been publicly disclosed as Further details about funeral arrangements are expected to be shared by the family in the coming days.





The news was confirmed by his brother and fellow actor, Owas, in a brief statement on his Facebook page Monday night:



“Family and friends, my young brother Robam Mwape aka Mwine Mushi has passed away in Solwezi.”





Mwine Mushi was widely admired for his comedic talent and unique storytelling style, which entertained audiences across Zambia and beyond building a large following with his Mwine Mushi skits, becoming a household name in the Zambian entertainment industry.



May his soul Rest in peace.

#SunFmTvNews