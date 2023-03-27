ROBBED AT GUN POINT: ARMED MEN ATTACK BUSINESSMAN AT HIS GATE

A Lusaka businessman has been robbed of his vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables after five armed robbers attacked him as he was about to enter his yard.

Luckson Sakala, 38, of Makeni Villa, was attacked and robbed by the five criminals, who were armed with a pistol last Friday around 20:40 hours when he was coming from collecting money from his mobile booths in Kanyama.

The criminals went away with his Toyota Belta, grey in colour valued at K100,000, a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition estimated to cost K19,000 and its blue book as well as an HP laptop worth K6,500.

Other items stolen were an undisclosed amount of money and three Samsung mobile phones.

ZDM