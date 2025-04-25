Robbers Dig Tunnel Into FNB Bank, Use Grinders to Break Safes and Steal Cash in Movie-Style Hit

Robbers Dig Tunnel Into Germiston FNB Bank, Use Grinders to Break Safes and Steal Cash in Movie-Style Heist

In a shocking incident that has left South Africans stunned, robbers broke into a FNB bank in Germiston, East Rand, using a tunnel to gain access to the premises.

FNB Bank Heist: Tunnel Entry and Safes Opened With Grinders

According to crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, the suspects dug a tunnel into the bank and used grinders to open several safes.

The exact amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

What has raised major alarm is the fact that both the CCTV cameras and the alarm system were deactivated during the break-in.

No Official Statement Yet

As of now, no formal statement has been released by law enforcement regarding arrests or the progress of investigations. The bank has not issued a public comment either.

Authorities are expected to conduct a full forensic investigation into how the robbers managed to pull off such a daring heist undetected.

Speculations of an Inside Job Surface

The robbery has sparked widespread speculation and concern on social media. Many users are questioning how such an operation could have taken place without being noticed, particularly in an urban area like Germiston. The fact that security systems were disabled has led to suspicions that this could have been an inside job.

Commentary online has described the incident as resembling something out of a movie, with many stunned by the level of planning it must have taken to dig a tunnel into a bank.

The images circulating online, showing the tunnel and damage, have only added to the public’s disbelief.

Here are some of the reactions;

@ubekim;

They watched the movie. They were definitely inspired by Money heist

@ThatoWePirates

I can’t help but , how did they know the building’s layout and the location of the safe? On the day of the heist, the security cameras and alarms were deactivated. I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but we must question those with inside knowledge. Crime in this country is escalating, and we must support those, like uMkhwanazi, who are actively combating it.

@StaxGoldman;

Inside job guarantee. No fvcking way randoms knew the architecture of that place. This country is so cooked. Government must keep playing games and raising taxes and see what happens. People are fvcking broke and desperate

@AfricanElixir;

Haibo! so the grinders were on silent mode ? Where was the security guards?

@bra_ntshwebu;

It’s giving “Netflix original” Money Heist.

@terry8905;

Inside job, how on earth they know where the tunnel leads them to? And why the cctv cameras and alarm were off?