Robbery victims clash with Sangoma claiming to send bees to recover stolen goods

Two robbery victims have confronted a Ruwa-based sangoma, Sekuru Muzura, after his claimed supernatural method of sending bees to recover stolen property failed to deliver results.

A Concession farmer, who lost farming equipment and inputs, says he was asked to pay US$600 for the sangoma’s “services.” Another businessman, identified only as Makonza, demanded a refund of US$400 after the promised recovery failed.

“Sekuru Muzura’s claims are fake,” Makonza told H-Metro. “He says he can send bees that will locate my stolen property and force the robber to return it, but nothing happened after the given time. I ended up suffering a double loss.”

Makonza added, “It is painful to be robbed and then to be deceived again by someone claiming spiritual powers. I even clashed with Sekuru Muzura’s security personnel when I asked for my money back.”

When H-Metro reached out to Sekuru Muzura, his aide demanded a US$100 consultation fee before commenting. Later, the aide stated, “Muzukuru wangu, we help many people, so I don’t know who among you were not helped. Sekuru is in court, and I will inform you of the developments.”

Meanwhile, circulating on social media is a photograph of a man whose body is covered with bees, purportedly illustrating the “bee power” used to recover stolen goods. However, this image is unrelated to the dispute between Sekuru Muzura and his clients.

In a related development, Harare police have raised concerns over a spike in unlawful entries and thefts from vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza warned, “We urge people not to leave valuables in parked cars or keep large sums of money at home, especially during cold weather when thieves take advantage to break into homes.”

The police continue to investigate the rising cases amid calls for the public to remain vigilant.