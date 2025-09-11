Robert Chabinga is the President of the Tonse Alliance according to the alliance’s constitution- Socialist Party

The only eligible candidate under Tonse Alliance is Chabinga – Kaunda
SOCIALIST Party (SP) national youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga is the only candidate who is eligible to lead the Tonse Alliance.
Speaking when he appeared on Crown TV yesterday, Kaunda said this is the reason SP is hesitant to join the Alliance.
“This is the same thing that we are managing very consciously so. If we are to look at things from where we stand today, the only eligible candidate under Tonse Alliance is Chabinga,” he said.
“The Tonse Alliance says the PF president shall be the president of the Tonse Alliance. And if we are to follow the texts, forget about the manipulation around.”
He explained that Chabinga is the only legally recognised leader of the PF.
“When you go to the Registrar of Societies today, the ones being recognised as the president of PF is Chabinga. Yes, we have the acting president on the other side, but in terms of the legal record under the Registrar of Societies, we have Chabinga as the president,” he said.
“And if you have the opportunity and the benefit of reading the Tonse Alliance Constitution, it clearly states that the leader of the PF shall automatically become the presidential candidate of the alliance.”
He argued that SP cannot hurry to be part of the Alliance which is going to pick a leader it did not agree with.
Kaunda added that these issues must be resolved before Socialist Party can safely say that they are part of the alliance.
“So, we are not in any way averse to the idea of being part of the alliance. But there are certain things that must be clarified, there are certain records that must be cleaned up so that by the time we are joining the alliance, it must be clear that the PF is in the rightful hands,” added Kaunda…https://kalemba.news/politics/the-only-eligible-candidate-under-tonse-alliance-is-chabinga-kaunda/
By Sharon Zulu
Kalemba September 11, 2025
Please do not worry and have sleepless nights about this. Tonse Alliance is not a political party capable of having a Presidential candidate. It is for that reason that PF had to have National Congress Party of Reverend Peter Chanda as flag carrier in bye-elections. So, Socialist Party, you should be at liberty to join Tonse Alliance and fight for Socialist Party to field Fred M’membe as Presidential candidate.
So much kerfuffle (kafwafwa in Zambian language!) in the opposition camp!