Robert Chabinga is the President of the Tonse Alliance according to the alliance’s constitution- Socialist Party

SOCIALIST Party (SP) national youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga is the only candidate who is eligible to lead the Tonse Alliance.





Speaking when he appeared on Crown TV yesterday, Kaunda said this is the reason SP is hesitant to join the Alliance.





“This is the same thing that we are managing very consciously so. If we are to look at things from where we stand today, the only eligible candidate under Tonse Alliance is Chabinga,” he said.





“The Tonse Alliance says the PF president shall be the president of the Tonse Alliance. And if we are to follow the texts, forget about the manipulation around.”



He explained that Chabinga is the only legally recognised leader of the PF.





“When you go to the Registrar of Societies today, the ones being recognised as the president of PF is Chabinga. Yes, we have the acting president on the other side, but in terms of the legal record under the Registrar of Societies, we have Chabinga as the president,” he said.





“And if you have the opportunity and the benefit of reading the Tonse Alliance Constitution, it clearly states that the leader of the PF shall automatically become the presidential candidate of the alliance.”





He argued that SP cannot hurry to be part of the Alliance which is going to pick a leader it did not agree with.





Kaunda added that these issues must be resolved before Socialist Party can safely say that they are part of the alliance.





"So, we are not in any way averse to the idea of being part of the alliance. But there are certain things that must be clarified, there are certain records that must be cleaned up so that by the time we are joining the alliance, it must be clear that the PF is in the rightful hands," added Kaunda.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 11, 2025