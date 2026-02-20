ROBERT CHABINGA, LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, ON THE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT ON NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ROBERT CHABINGA, MP, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MAFINGA AND LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, ON THE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT ON NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

LUSAKA – Friday, 20th February 2026

I have today, Friday, 20th February 2026, listened with keen interest to the Address delivered by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, to Parliament on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles.

As the Leader of the Opposition and a servant of the people of Mafinga, it is my duty to objectively assess such addresses, acknowledging where the Executive is charting a correct path for the nation and offering constructive input where necessary.

I wish to begin by commending His Excellency the President for the overall delivery and substantive content of his speech. There is no doubt that the address touched on several critical areas that are close to the hearts of all Zambians.

A Call for Peaceful Elections

His Excellency’s strong appeal for peaceful, free, and fair elections, and his call for the highest level of restraint before, during, and after the 13th August General Elections, is a message we must all take to heart. As a country, we have a rich history of returning to the polls peacefully. The Opposition stands firmly with the President on this call; patriotism and national unity must be demonstrated by every Zambian, regardless of political affiliation. The peace of this nation is a collective responsibility that transcends party lines.

Commendable Social and Health Initiatives

I was particularly pleased to hear the emphasis on health infrastructure, notably the provision of ambulances in every constituency and the construction of maternity wings across all constituencies. The fact that these life-saving facilities are being funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is a testament to the positive impact of decentralised development. Ensuring that a pregnant mother and her unborn child are safe is the most fundamental duty of any caring society, and I applaud this focus on primary healthcare.

Economic Reforms and Local Content

The President’s articulation of the Local Content Policy in the mining sector is a welcome development. For decades, Zambians have watched as minerals are extracted from our soil with limited benefit to local suppliers and communities. The policy to have local suppliers benefit from mine development and the push towards value addition—turning our raw materials into finished products—is the right path to creating sustainable wealth and jobs.

Energy Sector Realism and Innovation

I also note the President’s candor in admitting the challenges we face in the energy sector. Honesty about our problems is the first step to solving them. At the same time, it was encouraging to hear of the strides made, particularly in harnessing solar energy. Diversifying our energy mix is no longer an option but a necessity for our industrial future.

Economic Empowerment: “Cash for Work

The President’s distinction between “Cash for Work” and “tantameni” (handouts) is a profound philosophical statement on development. We agree that it is better for people to work and be paid, thereby preserving their dignity and contributing to national productivity. This principle, if implemented transparently, can transform our rural economies.

Development in the Regions

The news of a big mine coming to Sinda District, with the potential to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, is exciting. This demonstrates that development is slowly spreading to all corners of our nation, and I am hopeful that such investment will eventually benefit the people of Muchinga Province and Mafinga as well.

Governance and Morality

On governance, I note the President’s reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to the fight against corruption. I echo his sentiment that those participating in corrupt practices “are on their own” and must face the full wrath of the law.

Furthermore, his address on the moral decay in our society—the scourge of alcohol and drug abuse among our young people, the tragedy of teenage pregnancies, the high divorce rates, and the abuse of social media to defame innocent citizens—was timely and necessary. These issues threaten the very fabric of our nation. I fully support his call to look to the Church, the Body of Christ, and Civil Society for guidance. The government cannot succeed in this moral crusade alone; it requires a partnership with all faith leaders and community-based organisations to champion peace and provide moral guidance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while the Opposition will continue to hold the government accountable where it falls short, it is only fair to give credit where it is due. His Excellency’s address today was comprehensive, patriotic, and forward-looking.

I thank the President for his statesmanship and assure him of the Opposition’s willingness to work with the government on these national values for the greater good of every Zambian.

God Bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hon. Robert Chabinga,

Member of Parliament for Mafinga

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly

Acting President – Patriotic Front (PF)