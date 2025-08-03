SAPS HUNT FOR CHABINGA



BREAKING NEWS; ROBERT CHABINGA REPORTED TO POLICE IN SOUTH AFRICA





Johannesburg -Sunday 3rd August 2025



Police in South Africa are looking for a Zambian member of parliament who was reported for alleged attempts to bribe high judges in South Africa.





In July 2025, Mafinga member of parliament ,Robert Chabinga and a Zambian Cabinet Minister, identified as , Doreen Sefuke Mwamba, were recorded in which the conversation suggested that Chabinga was involved in illega activities in South Africa in relation to the remains of the late President , Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a matter that is being determined in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Division.





Sandton Police disclosed that a warrant has been issued to the suspect for breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 (Act No. 12 of 2004), also known as PRECCA.





Reports have emerged that the suspect arrived in South Africa on Friday and may be staying at a hotel in Sandton.





The Police suggested that Chabinga was a person of interest to various law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: PF Media