ROBERTO SAID  AMERICAN  RAPPER  T.I WANTED TO CHECK OUT HIS MUSIC AS HE NAMED HIM THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON SAVED IN HIS PHONE

ROBERTO SAID T.I WANTED TO CHECK OUT HIS MUSIC AS HE NAMED HIM THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON SAVED IN HIS PHONE





While on producer and rapper KB Killa Beats’ diary conversations, which is airing on local streaming platform Inwit, KB asked singer Roberto, who the most famous person saved in his phone was.





The singer responded, saying it was American rapper T.I. This shocked KB, who then queried what they talked about as Roberto responded, saying, “Music.”



“We linked up on Instagram and just started talking, and he asked to check some of the music.” said Roberto on how they connected.





KB asked if T.I had a favourite Roberto song to which he responded, “I wouldn’t say a favourite but we had a conversation where he wanted to check out the music, checked it out, yeah.”





The singer did not disclose if there was a collaboration in the pipeline or T.I.’s response after checking out his music.

