Robot Marathon in Beijing Shows Progress and Persistent Limits





The second Robot Marathon kicked off in Beijing, with notable advances from last year. About 40 percent of teams fielded fully autonomous robots without remote control.

Leading machines reached speeds close to 10 seconds per 100 meters, approaching human sprint times. Safety structures also appeared more organized and robust.





Yet the event highlighted ongoing challenges in real-world robotics. One video from the test run captured a humanoid robot moving steadily at night before it lost balance, stumbled, and collapsed on the road with limbs flailing

Marathon distances continue to expose weaknesses in motors, frames, and control systems that short demonstrations often conceal. While the field has taken a clear step forward, the gaps between controlled tests and sustained performance remain evident.