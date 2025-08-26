 Roger Federer becomes a billionaire joins Cristiano Ronaldo in sport’s exclusive rich list club

Tennis legend, Roger Federer is officially a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 44-year-old has joined the 10-figure club with a net worth of $1.1billion (£813million).

The publication attributes that wealth to his significant minority stake, estimated at three per cent, in Swiss shoe and apparel brand On – who he has been affiliated with since 2019.

It went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 and now has a market capitalisation of nearly $15bn (£11.1bn), with Federer’s equity worth more than $375m (£277.3m).

On its roster of tennis stars include six-time grand slam winner Iga Swiatek, men’s world No. 6 Ben Shelton and teenage prodigy Joao Fonseca.

Federer, who earned $1 billion in off-court endeavours during his 24-year career, was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 straight seasons, double of what Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pocketed.

And that was despite the Swiss earning less in prize money ($131 million), than his rivals (Djokovic – $189 million and Nadal – $135 million).

In 2020, the year injury left him on the sidelines after the Australian Open semifinal exit, he had earned $106.3 million before tax, more than any other athlete in the world.

Federer is now the second-ever tennis player in history to join the billionaire club after Romanian player Ion Țiriac, the 1970 French Open doubles champion, who built his fortune through post-communism investments.

Overall, he is the eighth member of the billionaire athletes’ club, joining some of sport’s most iconic names across basketball, football, golf and tennis.

The world’s eight billionaire athletes

Basketball

Michael Jordan — $3.8bn (£2.8bn)

Magic Johnson — $1.5bn (£1.1bn)

Junior Bridgeman — $1.4bn (£1bn)

LeBron James — $1.2bn (£887m)

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo — wealth boosted by $665m (£492m) Al-Nassr deal (exact figure TBD)

Golf

Tiger Woods — $1.3bn (£961m)

Tennis

Ion Tiriac — $2.7bn (£2bn)

Roger Federer — $1.1bn (£813m)