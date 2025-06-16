Roger Stone predicts third Trump impeachment

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, warned that “Satanic” Democrats could take control of Congress in the midterm elections.

During a Sunday interview on Real America’s Voice, host Shemane Nugent told Stone that Republicans were in “spiritual warfare” with Democrats.

“We control the House of Representatives, I think now by two seats,” Stone noted. “So the House could flip back to the Democrats in the midterm election as repugnant an idea as that is.”

The Trump adviser predicted investigations and impeachment of the president if the Democrats were successful.

“But anybody who thinks that we will hold on to power forever, I think, misunderstands the dynamics here,” he explained. “These people are demonic. They are Satanic. There are no moderates in the Democrat [sic] Party. This is a radical clique of Marxists. And they are committed.”

“Be certain that we are doing God’s will,” he added. “Pray for the safety and the wisdom of our president and those he is surrounded around him.”

Stone also accused former special counsel Robert Mueller of giving his wife cancer.

“I’ve had as many as five miracles in my life in a short period of time,” he insisted. “My wife survived aggressive stage four cancer, which I think was a gift from Robert Mueller and his thugs.”

“I mean, two and a half years under intense pressure, that kind of stress triggers cancer, in my opinion, and the opinion of many doctors.”