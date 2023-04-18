RONALDO HELPING HIS CLUB FIND NEW MANAGER

Cristiano Ronaldo is collaborating with Al-Nassr to help identify their new manager.

Zidane and Mourinho are among the names mentioned as possible Rudi Garcia replacements.

[CBS Sports Golazo]

