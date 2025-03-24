Ronaldo Presented With Guinness World Record Award

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful game as he scored a goal, and missed a penalty to help Portugal to a 5-2 win over Denmark in a Nations League quarter-final clash, while he was also handed a Guinness World record award.

The encounter ended 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes as Portugal avenged their 1-0 loss in the first leg with a 3-2 win.

Ronaldo missed an opportunity to give the hosts the lead in the sixth minute after he was fouled in the box by Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu but Kasper Schmeichel saved his effort.

Denmark’s Joachim Andersen headed Bruno Fernandes’ corner into his own net just before halftime.

Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of halftime before Rasmus Kristensen made it 1-1 for Denmark after the restart.

The Al Nassr forward finally found joy in the 72nd minute with a close range finish after Schmeichel saved Fernandes’ effort.

Christian Eriksen converted Dorgu’s low cross to make it 2-2 before the game burst into life when Francisco Trincao made it 3-2 in the 90th minute to send the tie into extra time.

He added his second goal of the game in extra time to make it 4-2 before substitute Goncalo Ramos put the icing on the cake for 5-2.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Guinness World Record award for the most international wins in history with 132.

Portugal will now take on Germany in the semi-finals of the competition.

In the other Nations League quarter-final fixtures, Germany recorded a 3-3 draw against Italy to advance to the semi-finals despite surrendering a 3-0 lead.

Julien Nagelsmann’s team won the first leg 2-1 to go through on a 5-4 aggregate win, they will battle with Portugal for a place in the final.

Spain defeated Netherlands 5-4 on penalties to seal a place in the last four after the regulation time ended 3-3.

The European Champions earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg and kept their nerves to advance in the shootout to set up a place with France.

Les Bleus overturned a 2-0 loss in the first leg defeat to Croatia in the first leg to qualify for the semi-finals

Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele scored in regulation time to give France a 2-0 lead to make the aggregate 2-2 after which Dayot Upamecano scored the winning penalty to send them through.

Germany will take on Portugal on June 4, while France will slug it out with Spain the following day for a place in the final.