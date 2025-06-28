 Ronaldo’s new ‘£492MILLION Al-Nassr contract’ includes ‘£25m signing bonus, 16 full-time staff, £4m for private jet and 15% stake in club’’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Al-Nassr contract is the most lucrative in sporting history, with his two-year deal worth £492million.

The Portuguese was handed a bumper pay rise to remain with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The new terms, which will take him past his 42nd birthday, reportedly include an eye-watering basic salary of £488,000-a-day.

A report in the Sun states that the forward’s contract is the most lucrative in sporting history and on top of the staggering compensation, it includes the perk of becoming a ‘dream ambassador’ for the Gulf State which could take his income to more than £500m over the next two years.

Additionally, he is reportedly pocketing a signing bonus of £24.5m which increases to £38m if he triggers the second year of his contract.

The outlet also claim that he has been given a 15 per cent ownership stake in the club worth £33m. In all, if bonuses for claiming for golden boot and winning the Saudi Pro League are received, Ronaldo will be more than half a billion pounds richer at the end of his deal.

The Sun also reported that Ronaldo and his family will have 16 people working full-time; three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners, and four security people – who will be paid for by Al-Nassr at a cost of around £1.4m.

Ronaldo’s new deal was confirmed on Thursday following months of speculation that he could depart the club this summer.

On Thursday, the striker and the club confirmed the decision, with Ronaldo posting on X: ‘A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.’

Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 41 matches in all competitions last term and was the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer for the second season running.

In all, he has netted 99 times in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and is inching closer to his dream of reaching 1,000 senior career goals. His current tally stands at 938.