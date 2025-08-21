Ronaldo’s prenuptial agreement includes a $120k monthly allowance and a $5.6 million mansion, read the full details here

After being together for nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently got engaged.

The engagement was announced by Georgina via an Instagram post where she posted a picture of herself wearing a ring with the caption “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas” (Yes I do. In this and in all my lives).

According to multiple media outlets, the couple have a prenuptial agreement in place before things proceed any further between them.

The agreement states that Georgina would receive a lifetime pension of more than $114,000 a month if they ever get separated.

Georgina also will get ownership of Ronaldo’s mansion in the La Finca district of Madrid. The mansion is valued at more than $5.64 million.

Other benefits she gets in case of a divorce includes;

Child support of $500,000 per month

Lifestyle maintenance of $2 million annually

2 luxury cars of her choice

All expense paid luxury flights

Two paid vacations annually to any location

Ronaldo will also pay $50M in alimony after breakup

Reports indicate that the monthly allowance and mansion waa first agreed upon after the birth of first daughter together, Alana Martina.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $275 million annually from his contract with Al-Nassr. The footballer is estimated to be worth over $600 million.

Cristiano and Georgina have been together since they met in 2016. They met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid at the time.

The couple has two children together although the footballer has five children in total.