Rooney questions Amorim’s leadership at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has delivered a stinging assessment of Manchester United under manager Ruben Amorim, claiming he no longer recognises the club he once captained and achieved legendary status with.

The former United striker, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal at Old Trafford, expressed his disappointment over the direction of the club, saying Amorim has failed to inspire belief both in the squad and among supporters.



“I don’t recognise the whole football club.There’s no identity, no structure, no fight. I don’t see the passion that defined Manchester United when I played there.

“Honestly, I don’t have faith that Amorim is the man to turn it around,” Rooney said in an interview with British Media.

Amorim was appointed during the summer after United parted ways with Erik ten Hag but results have been far from convincing.

The team has struggled in the league, dropping crucial points and failing to establish consistency.

Rooney argued that the problems at Old Trafford go beyond individual players, suggesting a lack of clarity in coaching and strategy.

“You look at the performances, you look at the body language of the players and you have to ask yourself: what is the plan? Where are we going?” he questioned.

United fans, already frustrated by years of decline since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, have been divided over Amorim’s appointment.

Many had hoped his successful spell at Sporting Lisbon would translate into a fresh approach in Manchester but so far the optimism has faded.

Rooney’s comments add to the mounting pressure on Amorim, whose future is already being debated just months into his reign.

Critics argue that the club lacks not only a tactical identity but also the resilience that once made it the most feared side in England.

The ex-England captain urged the club hierarchy to reassess their long-term vision.

“The fans deserve better.This isn’t about one bad game or one bad season. It’s about what Manchester United stands for. And right now, I don’t see it,”he added.

While some supporters believe Amorim should be given time to rebuild, Rooney’s blunt remarks highlight the growing impatience surrounding Old Trafford.

After six Premier League matches, Manchester United find themselves in 14th position on the table with just seven points, having won two games, drawn once and lost three.