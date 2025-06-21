RPP CONDEMNS PF FACTIONS FOR DENYING ZAMBIA’S A DIGNIFIED FAREWELL TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU







The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) wishes to express its disappointment and condemnation of the conduct displayed by factions within the Patriotic Front (PF) during the passing and the failed repatriation of our Sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The Zambian people have been robbed of a solemn and dignified opportunity to bid farewell to a former Head of State due to the selfish, childish, and politically motivated actions of individuals who chose to hijack what was meant to be a national mourning process. What was entrusted to the family and should have united the nation in grief was instead turned into a stage for cheap political grandstanding.





This conduct, sadly, will go down in history as a moment of great embarrassment, not only to the family and nation, but also to two governments: that of the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of South Africa. Both were simply trying to carry out their duties in good faith to facilitate the safe and respectful return of a statesman who deserved national honor, not partisan drama.

Let this be a reflection on us as a society: that in times of national tragedy, we must elevate mature, wise leadership that upholds the dignity and peace of the nation above petty political ambition.





We commend His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for his exceptional patience and leadership during this difficult period. Despite the chaos, he continued to show statesmanship, leaving room for the family to reengage on the matter, although that opportunity may no longer hold the depth and national weight it could have carried under official government arrangements.





President Hichilema also deserves commendation for striking a delicate balance between mourning the loss of a national figure and ensuring the continuation of economic and social activities for the broader Zambian population, especially our youth who depend on daily income and opportunity.





As RPP, we strongly insist that the actions of the individuals involved amount to sabotage and must not go unpunished. We call upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate and bring to book those responsible for undermining the dignity of the office of the President, the government of Zambia, and the image of our country internationally.





This includes probing reckless and unfounded claims of poisoning made by certain individuals on international platforms, which have only served to damage Zambia’s reputation.





Let this be a lesson. As a nation, we must draw strength from this experience. Let us recommit to preserving our unity, our peace, and the culture of respect we are known for across the world.





Zambia belongs to all of us. Let us protect her dignity, always.



For and on behalf of the Republican Progressive Party

Leslie Chikuse

President – RPP

