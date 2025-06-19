RPP demands immediate arrest of everyone holding hostage Lungu’s body





THE Republican Progressive Party (RPP) is demanding for handcuffs on anyone allegedly holding hostage the body of former president Edgar Lungu, saying the act has not only delayed his burial but also insulted the dignity of national mourning.











The opposition party described the bizarre standoff as a calculated attempt to embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema, undermine state authority, and stir confusion across a grieving nation.





According to the RPP, the refusal by some individuals or groups to release the Lungu’s mortal remains borders on “treason” and must be met with swift arrests before the mourning turns into chaos.





“It is clear from the foregoing that there is a deliberate and calculated intention to embarrass the Head of State, undermine the authority of the Government, and sow confusion across the country,” RPP national women secretary Simangile Magodi said in a statement.





Magodi accused the alleged culprits of treating the former Head of State’s remains like political collateral in a bid to incite public disorder and sabotage government operations, all while the country is still coming to terms with Lungu’s passing.





She said this was not just a matter of political disagreement but a dangerous attempt to destabilise Zambia through emotional blackmail and theatrics.





The RPP further warned that the ongoing speculation and public anxiety could deepen the national wound, especially with the economy already feeling the ripple effects of the unrest.





The party demanded that law enforcement agencies round up all individuals involved and restore order.



“The peace, dignity, and order of the Republic must be preserved,” Magodi declared.





Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Lungu may have decided to bury the former Head of State in South Africa.





However, Government called for calm, unity prayers as President Hichilema is on top of matters while consultation with the families continue 14 days after Lungu’s death.



By George Musonda



Kalemba June 19, 2025