RPP fears PF is returning to violence following yesterday’s Tonse Alliance saga





THE Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has warned that the Patriotic Front (PF) is sliding back into its violent past after police stepped in to stop what many fear could have been a vicious altercation at the home of Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo.





RPP president and UPND alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse praised the Zambia Police Service for their swift and professional action, saying their intervention protected lives and proved that the men and women in uniform stand for all Zambians regardless of political affiliation.





Chikuse also commended Tembo for making the quick decision to involve the police, describing it as a responsible act that helped avert tragedy.





The RPP leader said it was clear that the PF was regrouping with old habits of violence, intimidation and mobilising violent youths who once controlled markets and bus stations.



He warned that this culture of political thuggery posed a national security risk and could easily spill into communities and disturb innocent citizens.





“PF violence has the potential to spill over into communities… disturbing ordinary citizens who have no role in partisan politics,” Chikuse said.





Chikuse further accused the PF of desperation, pointing to their internal wrangles and failed convention as evidence they were now seeking to hijack other political parties to remain relevant ahead of 2026.





He urged other opposition alliances to learn from the UPND Alliance model, which he said was built on dialogue, trust and respect rather than manipulation and deceit.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 1, 2025