RTSA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION OVER VIDEO SHOWING OFFICER CHASING LOADED MINI BUS





Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has launched an investigation following the circulation of a video on social media showing one of its enforcement patrol vehicles in pursuit of a passenger-loaded minibus.



The video went viral on various social media platforms and sparked widespread concern.



In a statement issued today RTSA expressed deep concern over the footage and confirmed that formal investigations into the incident have been instituted.





“RTSA does not condone the chasing of any motorist, including passenger buses. Our enforcement officers are not permitted to engage in such pursuits under any circumstances,”read the statement in part.



