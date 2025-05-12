Ruben Amorim has admitted he could leave his role as Manchester United manager, as the Red Devils’ domestic struggles continue to mirror their infamous relegation season.

Despite reaching the Europa League final, United suffered a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham, slipping to 16th in the Premier League. They have now lost 17 of their 36 league games—matching the poor form of the 1973/74 season, the last time the club was relegated. It also marks the most league defeats in a single campaign since that drop.

Appointed in November on a two-and-a-half-year contract, Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag but has now suggested his tenure could be short-lived. He implied the Europa League final against Tottenham is merely a distraction from deeper-rooted problems at the club.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things,” Amorim told the BBC. “Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself, the culture in the club, and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

Amorim also cast doubt on whether United are even ready for a Champions League return.

“To be honest with you, I’m not concerned about the final,” he added. “It’s by far the smallest problem in our club. We need to change something that is deeper than this.

“We are showing that playing Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon, so we need to know that. I don’t know what is best—playing Champions League or not. Let’s think about Chelsea and improving a lot of things.”