Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has expressed his desire to lead the club for the next two decades, despite enduring a difficult start to his tenure.

Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November but managed just seven wins in 27 Premier League matches. United finished 15th — their worst league campaign in over half a century.

In an interview with ESPN, the Portuguese coach reflected on his challenging debut season and his long-term aspirations.

“I want to stay for 20 years. That’s my goal, and I genuinely believe it’s possible,” he said. “Something always happens. Sometimes I’ll get lucky — I’ve been very lucky throughout my coaching career — and my intention is to stay here for many years.”

Acknowledging the club’s poor performance last season, Amorim admitted, “I know I didn’t succeed last year, but I’m ready to start again. Results are what matter most — we all know that.”

Despite the setbacks, he remains confident in Manchester United’s potential for success.

“I have no doubt we’ll succeed,” he said. “Some things can’t be bought with money — and this club has those things: history, passionate supporters, and yes, financial power. We have money, even without Champions League football.”