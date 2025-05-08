Ruben Amorim says Manchester United is the worst team in the Premier League since he arrived

Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim, has described the club as the worst team in the Premier League since he arrived.

The Portuguese coach was speaking ahead of his team’s second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on Thursday. Man. United already has a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg.

‘If you look at our team, we cannot say today what is going to happen,’ said Amorim, whose side also conceded four at Brentford on Sunday.

‘Some teams, the story is going to be like this, and control the narrative – we cannot do that.

‘I feel we need to score to go to the next round. Then we use Brentford, we are near a draw, then we suffer a goal, and another one.

‘We will have to suffer a bit to go to the final, and we are ready to suffer. Sometimes during the game we are one team, and then we lose our minds a little bit.

‘If you look at our season, anything is possible. We have to understand one goal can change anything: the momentum of the game, one sending-off, you saw it a week ago. We are fighting to win the game. We are thinking about winning the game.’

United racked up their 16th defeat of the league season, their most for 35 years, at Brentford at the weekend. But they could qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Amorim added: ‘For me, in that moment, and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results. That is my idea. In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title.

So we will not change anything. We know that this season was disappointing.

‘Nothing is going to change, in that moment I have to think a bit more but I felt that. I still feel that this season was the worst in the last 50 years.’