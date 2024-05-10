Rubiales arraigned to stand trial for sexual assault following Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales is facing trial for alleged sexual assault and coercion following an incident during the World Cup where he kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Hermoso and her teammates described the kiss as unwanted and demeaning, while Rubiales claims it was consensual and accuses others of perpetuating “false feminism.”

The incident sparked global debate over sexism in Spain, overshadowing an historic moment for the women’s team.

According to the BBC, a Spanish High Court Judge confirmed on Wednesday that Rubiales will stand trial on charges of sexual assault and coercion.

Other prominent figures implicated in the case include Jorge Vilda, the former coach of the women’s national team, Albert Luque, the team’s current sporting director; and Ruben Rivera, the federation’s head of marketing.

They are all charged with coercion for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to claim that the kiss was consensual. If convicted, each could face up to 18 months in jail.

The trial is scheduled to take place at the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the court has imposed a bail of €65,000 for Rubiales’s sexual assault charge, which must be paid within 24 hours to cover any potential civil liabilities. An additional bail of €65,000 has been set jointly for Rubiales, Vilda, Luque, and Rivera regarding the coercion charges.

Rubiales has already received a three-year ban from all football-related activity, and Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half year jail term for him. They also demand that he pay €100,000 in damages to Hermoso.

The outcome of the trial will have significant implications for all involved, addressing issues of consent, power dynamics, and accountability within sports governance.