Rubio says Iran not barred from the World Cup

No-one from the US has told Iranian athletes that they can’t participate in World Cup matches happening across the US this summer, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says during the Oval Office press conference.

He says there’s been speculation that Iran may not participate and that Italy will fill their spot, but adds that if Iran doesn’t come it’s their own choice.

The problem with Iran participating in the World Cup, he says, isn’t their athletes, but some of the people who they would bring with them.

“What they can’t bring is a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they’re journalists and athletic trainers,” he says.