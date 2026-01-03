Rubio says Maduro arrested to stand trial in US

The US arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in the US, according to a Republican senator who says he spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee posted on X early Saturday.

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack,” Lee added.

Earlier Saturday morning, Lee had raised concerns about the strike, writing on X: “I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force.”-CNN