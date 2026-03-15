Rubio Tells EU: America Decides Its Own Security, Not Brussels



Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a sharp rebuke to the European Union amid criticism of U.S. national security actions.





In a direct statement captured on video, Rubio made clear where sovereignty stands.





“I don’t think the European Union gets to determine what international law is. What they certainly don’t get to determine — or decide — is how the United States defends its national security.”





He doubled down for emphasis: “The European Union does NOT get to decide what international law is, and they don’t get to tell us how to defend our national security.”





The comments underscore a core Trump administration principle: no foreign body dictates America’s right to protect its people and interests. Whether facing threats in the Middle East or elsewhere, the U.S. acts on its own terms—not Brussels’ lectures.