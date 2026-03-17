Rubio Warns Havana Regime: Time Is Up as Blackouts Cripple Communist Cuba



Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a stark warning to Cuba’s failing communist government amid a crippling nationwide blackout that has left millions without power and sparked growing unrest.





Speaking at a recent press conference, Rubio did not mince words about the regime’s vulnerability.





“If I lived in Havana and I were in the government, I would be concerned right now. Very concerned,” he said. “Because when you lose the ability to provide electricity to your people, when you can’t keep the lights on, when you can’t provide basic services… that is when regimes become the most vulnerable.”





He pinned the crisis squarely on decades of bad choices by Havana’s rulers.



“This didn’t happen by accident. This is a direct result of choices that were made — choices to align with certain countries, choices to oppress their own people for decades. And now they’re paying the price.”





Rubio made clear the Trump administration’s firm stance: “Cuba needs to change. It needs to change. The people of Cuba deserve better than this. And the United States under President Trump will continue to make very clear that we stand with the Cuban people — not with the regime that’s failed them so badly.”





With fuel shortages from tightened U.S. sanctions biting hard, the island’s aging grid has collapsed, protests are flaring in Havana, and the communist hold on power looks shakier than ever. The message from Washington is unmistakable: the clock is ticking for the dictatorship.