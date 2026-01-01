RULE OF LAW, FAITH, AND THE DANGERS OF GOVERNING THROUGH SUSPICION- KBF

STATEMENT | RULE OF LAW, FAITH, AND THE DANGERS OF GOVERNING THROUGH SUSPICION



By Kelvin Fube Bwalya



Zambia is a constitutional democracy, not a state governed by fear or suspicion. Law-enforcement institutions must act professionally, impartially, and without intimidation — especially when dealing with citizens who hold divergent views.





The reported summons of Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, by the Drug Enforcement Commission has understandably raised serious public concern.





Let us be clear and balanced:

No citizen is above the law.

But no government is above the Constitution.





It is deeply unfortunate that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has increasingly governed the State through suspicion, using investigative processes in ways that disgrace, intimidate, or publicly embarrass citizens simply because they hold views that differ from those in power.





When law enforcement is perceived to be triggered by criticism or moral dissent, justice begins to look like punishment, and the State risks weaponising its institutions against its own people.





Zambia’s faith leaders have historically played a protected and respected role in national conscience, peace-building, and speaking truth to power. A democracy that places prophetic voices under suspicion while tolerating political excess erodes trust and unity.





Scripture reminds us:



“Justice, and only justice, you shall pursue.” (Deuteronomy 16:20)

Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done, free from politics, fear, or retaliation.





We therefore call for:



an end to governing through suspicion,

professionalism and restraint by State institutions,

respect for freedom of conscience, religion, and expression,

and equal application of the law to all citizens.





Zambia does not need intimidation to govern. Zambia needs confidence in its democracy, moral leadership, and institutions that unite rather than divide.

Zambia Must Prosper.



When Zambians prosper, Zambia prospers. 