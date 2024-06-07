RULE OF THE LAW AND COMPLIANT WITH THE LAW IS THE ONLY SUREST WAY SOCIETY CAN LIVE IN PEACE, HARMONY AND ORDER

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Societies such as Zambia define laws which should regulate the conduct of every citizen in this country.Society elects citizens to parliament to go and represent them in making these laws.These laws ensure there’s co-existence among the citizens of this country despite having diverse interests.This is done to harmonize different human behaviour that could be injurious to the other citizen if not regulated.

Imagine if there was no law in this country? Jungle law creeps in where it becomes survival of the fittest and elimination of the weakest members of society!

However, citizens must always stand guard and remember that having laws in place is one thing and easy, but having all the citizens comply with this law is another thing and the most difficult one.

To enact laws by the Legislators is much more easy than those within the executive to implement these laws and worse still those in the judiciary to interpret these pieces of laws.

What is making this task of enforcing these laws by the executive even more difficult in Zambia today is that we’re witnessing a new and strange phenomenon where Law Makers are becoming Law Breakers.Where the elected citizens by the people who society respectfully address as Honorables are conducting themselves in the shameful and embarrassing dishonourable manner before the very citizens who are expected to address them as Honorables.

Today we are witnessing foreign and strange phenomena where Honorables are openly and blatantly holding press conferences just to refuse and defile the very laws that themselves enacted in parliament.

We are witnessing a new phenomena where Honourable Members of Parliament are inciting civil disobedience amongst the citizens that elected them to enact those laws they’re breaking today.

This is where the mandate of the other wing of the government, the executive,entrusted with the authority to enforce these laws becomes even more difficult.If you indeed agree with me that it’s a daunting task, what more than the Republican President?

However, the consolation is that the law is crafted without eyes.It is enacted in such a way that it can visit even the one who made it! It is enacted to apply fairly to each and every citizen living in Zambia today.

Therefore,as long as this law is still in force, it’s mandatory that each and every one complies with it.The same laws also provides channels on which those who disagrees with it, can advocate to amend it.

Therefore,to have each and every one comply with it, the executive must police it to fairly to everyone without exception.

The Judiciary must equally interpret it in the spirit in which the legislation enacted it as a blind law.

It is only through this rule of law and high compliance levels that our society will continue living in peace, harmony and orderly fashion.This is the glue that can hold us together as one Zambia one nation.Putting tribes in front will only lead this country backwards.

It is through allowing the law to isolate outlaws from our midst that we’ll continue to co-existence despite our diversities.

Amongst the fundamental principles of law is that “ignorance of the law is no defence” and “He who alleges, must prove”. This simply means that it is the duty of each and every citizen to look for the existing laws, understand them and comply with them.

As I conclude, let me reiterate that conducting ourselves in accordance with the existing laws is the surest way we can co-exist despite having different tribes, languages, colours, political and religious affiliations.Society misfits must be isolated and placed into reformatory facilities until they conform to the collective norms of our society,

I submit

