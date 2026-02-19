Russia and Iran Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Key Global Shipping Waters



Russia and Iran have begun joint naval exercises in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, an area considered one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors for energy and international trade.





According to officials, the drills focus on maritime security, coordinated fleet operations, and responses to threats such as piracy and maritime terrorism. Warships and support vessels from both countries are taking part in manoeuvres designed to improve communication and operational cooperation at sea.





The exercises highlight expanding military ties between Moscow and Tehran and come amid ongoing tensions between both countries and the United States and its allies.

Analysts view the operation as a strategic signal of presence in waters linking the Persian Gulf to the wider Indian Ocean, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes.





The development also reflects broader geopolitical shifts as nations increasingly conduct joint operations to secure trade routes and demonstrate regional influence.