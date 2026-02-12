Russia Attempts To Fully Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users To Drive People To A State-Owned Surveillance App

Furious WhatsApp narrates how their system almost got shut down in Russia in an attempt to drive the people to a state-owned surveillance app.

WhatsApp has been the biggest communication network across the world since 2009 and has since evolved to meet the needs of the users by adding different features.

Before WhatsApp, the only two modes of communication with people far away were phone calls and SMS, but WhatsApp crept in and took over the market.

Some people still prefer SMS, but the number is very small.

The software has over 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store for WHATSAPP alone, and after several reviews by users who urged the creators to introduce a separate app for business owners to meet the target audience and marketing easier by displaying your product or service on your profile, the creators created WHATSAPP BUSINESS, which has over 1 billion downloads.

Just as every software has its flaws, some users in Russia believe their communication is not safe on the app, so the government tried to shut down the company and drive the people to a state-owned surveillance app.

WhatsApp posted this information on their official X handle for users in the mentioned area to be aware in case sending and receiving messages is hard.

According to the communication network, the Russian government is trying to disconnect almost 100 million WhatsApp users in Russia to drive them to a state-owned app called MAX to enable surveillance.

Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 12, 2026

Russians in the comments suggested they comply with the rules of the country and operate freely, or they risk losing billions.