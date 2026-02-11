Russia bans transgender people from adopting children



Russia is moving ahead with a new policy that prevents transgender individuals from adopting children, adding another restriction to the country’s family and social legislation.





Authorities and supporters inside Russia say the move is meant to protect what the government describes as “traditional family values” and to tighten the criteria around who can adopt.





Human rights organisations, however, argue the law could increase stigma and reduce the number of safe homes available to children who need care. Critics maintain that adoption decisions should be based on a person’s ability to raise and support a child, rather than identity.





The measure forms part of a broader legislative trend in Russia in recent years that has increasingly affected LGBTQ+ communities, drawing criticism from international bodies and several foreign governments.





Globally, questions around adoption, family structure and equality continue to spark sharp debate, with different societies taking very different approaches to social norms and rights.



