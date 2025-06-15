Russia begins evacuation of its citizens from Iran amid escalating conflict





Russia has initiated the evacuation of its citizens from Iran as tensions in the Middle East reach a boiling point, the Russian embassy in Tehran announced today.





According to state news agency RIA, the evacuation is being facilitated via land routes, prompted by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.





The decision follows a series of aggressive military exchanges that began on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian targets, prompting retaliatory missile strikes from Iran.





The Israeli military has issued warnings of further escalation, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.