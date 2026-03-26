Russia Close to Completing Phased Deliveries of Lethal Drones, Medicine and Food to Iran





Western intelligence officials have confirmed that Moscow is in the final stages of a phased shipment of attack drones, along with medical supplies and food aid, to Tehran.

The deliveries reportedly began in early March 2026 following secret high-level talks between Russian and Iranian officials just days after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran.





This would mark Moscow’s first known direct lethal military support to Iran since the current conflict began, reversing the previous flow of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. The shipments are expected to be fully processed by the end of March.





Source: The Financial Times

(Exclusive report published March 25-26, 2026, citing multiple Western intelligence sources)