Russia deploys new AI-powered drone in Kyiv strike



Russia has reportedly used a new generation of strike drone during rare morning attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, marking a potential shift in modern warfare technology.





According to early battlefield assessments, the weapon is believed to be an AI-enhanced version of the ZALA Lancet loitering munition, a drone already widely used by Russian forces. Analysts suggest this upgraded model may be capable of autonomous targeting, allowing it to identify and strike objects with minimal human control.





The development signals a growing integration of artificial intelligence into military operations, raising concerns over accountability and escalation. If confirmed, this would be the first known deployment of an AI-powered strike drone in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.





Ukrainian officials have not yet released a full technical breakdown of the drone, but investigations into the wreckage are ongoing.