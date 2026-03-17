Russia earning $150 million a day as global oil prices surge



Russia is reportedly earning about $150 million per day in additional revenue as global oil prices rise amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.





The surge in energy prices follows growing instability linked to the confrontation involving Iran and Israel, which has tightened global oil supply and pushed prices higher on international markets.





As one of the world’s largest energy exporters, Russia is benefiting from the price increase through higher tax revenues and export earnings from crude oil and petroleum products.





Despite Western sanctions imposed after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil continues to find strong demand in international markets, particularly in major Asian economies such as India and China.





Analysts say sustained high oil prices could significantly strengthen Russia’s budget revenues if geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global energy markets.