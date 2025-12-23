RUSSIA EVACUATES FAMILIES FROM VENEZUELA: IS A U.S. INTERVENTION COMING?



Russia has begun evacuating the families of its diplomats from Venezuela.





While no official explanation has been given, the move suggests Moscow is anticipating possible instability, or worse.



Brazil’s President Lula called any U.S. armed intervention in Venezuela a “humanitarian catastrophe,” signaling growing concern in the region.





Does this evacuation reflect serious fears of U.S. military action?



Or is it a precautionary step in an increasingly tense geopolitical standoff?





What happens next could reshape Latin America’s balance of power, and test how far Washington is willing to go.



Source: Associated Press