Russia has NEVER participated in the Berlin Conference to carve up Africa like a piece of goat meat (1884). Russia has NEVER colonized, underdeveloped, and plundered Africa’s resources (1914-1960).





Russia 🇷🇺 has NEVER massacred Palestinians.



Russia has NEVER owned Black slaves, nor has Russia created a market for trading Black people (1600-1800).





Russia has NEVER established a safety net allowing African leaders to conceal stolen funds, use those stolen funds for development, and then return those same funds to Africa in the form of loans.





Russia has never invaded and destabilized any African country (Libya, Somalia, Congo, Burkina Faso, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).





Russia has NEVER killed any African freedom fighters, but the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Belgium have killed hundreds of our saviors, and thousands of our African freedom fighters still languish in various prisons and dungeons throughout America.





Who killed Marcus Garvey?

Who killed Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso?



Who killed Patrice Lumumba of Congo?



Who killed Malcolm X?



Who killed Muammar Gaddafi of Libya?





Who killed Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.?



Who killed Tupac Shakur? Who killed Fela Kuti?



Who killed Stephen Biko of Bantu in South Africa?

Who killed Solomon Mahlangu?





Who killed 5 million Biafrans? …etc. Those who did the above are the ones pushing the narrative that “Russia” has become the Boogeyman… Those who colonized and for about 100 years refused to share their technology with Africa want Africa to love those they love and hate those they hate. No! Never again!



If, despite all this, you, an African citizen, don’t realize this and continue to praise your people to these leeches, we’ll just tell you that it’s only a matter of time.