REPORT: Russia & Iran deepen ties with new agreement coordinating anti-sanctions action.



During his visit to Moscow, Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi spoke at MGIMO University, the alma mater of many in the Russian Foreign Ministry. There, he made the following remarks:





“Numerous initiatives and projects are being implemented between Iran and Russia on how to combat sanctions and pursue cooperation in areas such as the oil sector and gas transmission.”





“The relations between Iran and Russia are deep and comprehensive, encompassing all political, economic, scientific, and cultural domains, including defense and security. The interactions between the two countries are now extensive.”





“One of the key pillars of cooperation between Iran and Russia is to support each other against the hegemony and coercion of the United States.”



“Iranians have a PhD in circumventing US sanctions.”





“Moscow’s stance [concerning the Israel-US war on Iran] was a historic milestone in Iran-Russia relations that we will never forget.”





“…The current situation, especially under the new US administration, suggests that all international laws and regulations are being set aside, and force and power are replacing international law… In Washington’s view, those who possess greater force believe they can impose peace on others through coercion. This situation, in essence, reflects a law of the jungle, leading us to a world where the powerful act according to their whims while the powerless are oppressed.”





Araghchi added that the US demands took the form of “unconditional surrender” until Iran successfully destroyed a sensitive radome structure at the US Al Udeid base in Qatar. Afterwards, the US proposal became an “unconditional ceasefire”.





Since the Israel-US war on Iran ended, Russia & Iran have signed a number of trade agreements in the military, scientific & industrial fields.





Iran has also attempted consolidations of its intelligence and security structures while ramping up military production.



This visit follows Iran signing three cooperation agreements with Belarus concerning international law & sanctions.



Source: IRNA, Tasnim, Russia Foreign Ministry