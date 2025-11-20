The FIFA sanctions against Russia have motivated Putin to think of other ways to participate in entertainment tournaments. For this reason, Russia is working towards organizing an alternative world cup tournament to take place simultaneously with the FIFA world cup.





The new “alternative” competition could take place next summer simultaneously with the real World Cup in the United States.





The goal of this “World Cup” is to put pressure on FIFA to lift sanctions and allow Russia back into the qualification for the 2030 World Cup.





Countries rumoured to participate are Russia, Serbia, Greece, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Nigeria, Cameroon, China, North Korea and others.





Russia has the resources to make this happen considering they successfully hosted the 2018 world cup