Russia issues ominous new threat to the UK as Putin ally claims ‘Britain committed an offence’

One of Vladimir Putin’s preferred mouthpieces has issued a new threat to the UK over Britain’s aid for Ukraine.

The government recently announced that over a billion quid’s worth of equipment and military support had been sent to Ukraine to help them fight off a Russian invasion which started over three years ago.

British Defence Secretary John Healey recently visited Kyiv and announced that money from frozen Russian assets had helped to pay for this new package of aid for Ukraine.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many Russian assets in other countries were frozen, including those in the UK, and there’s been a discussion over what to do with them since then.

Outright confiscating them is controversial, but several countries are using the profits from frozen Russian assets to fund support for Ukraine and Russia is not happy.

The UK government said that in the last 50 days it has supplied 4.7 million rounds of small arms ammunition, 60,000 artillery shells, rockets and missiles, over 2,500 drones, more than 200 electronic warfare systems, 100 light weapons, 30 vehicles and some air defence and counter drone equipment.

In response to this, Dmitry Medvedev, who Putin once made into a puppet president of Russia for one term so he could get around the term limits and return to the job, is one of the more vocal Russians and has issued a new threat to the UK.

He claimed that Russia could seize ‘valuables of the British crown’ in retaliation and posted on Telegram that they might take more Ukrainian territory in response.

If it was that easy for Russia to take Ukrainian territory they’d already have done it, as Ministry of Defence experts say it would take Putin’s armies over four more years to capture the territory they’re demanding in a peace deal.



Medvedev said: “Given that the money cannot be recovered in court for obvious reasons, our country has only one way to return the valuables: return it in kind.

“That is ‘Ukrainian land’ and other immovable and movable property located on it. British thieves transferred Russian money to neo-Nazis. Consequences? Britain committed an offence.”

Russian officials have repeatedly claimed that Ukrainian governments since 2014, when Ukraine ousted their pro-Russian government, are a ‘neo-Nazi regime’ which is a wildly inaccurate assertion.

Much of what Russian officials say is dramatic and bombastic with little foundation in fact, after a while you just sort of learn to put little stock in what they say.

Putin’s propagandists like making threats aimed towards the UK, with them claiming Britain ‘should be nuked off the map’ and alluding to a ‘painful’ nuclear apocalypse if they don’t get their own way.