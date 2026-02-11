Russia modifies Shahed drones with Missiles, begins mass production, claims unstoppable power





The air war in Ukraine is intensifying as Russia modifies Iranian-designed Shahed drones with Soviet-era infrared (heat-seeking) missiles, MANPADS-type weapons and infrared countermeasures to evade and destroy Ukrainian interceptors.



Russia has also begun producing the Shahed drones domestically, reportedly manufacturing more than 5,000 units per month, ensuring a continuous supply for strikes on Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure and military targets.





In a show of confidence, Russian officials claim that even well-equipped armies would struggle to stop its forces, signaling Moscow’s determination to escalate the aerial conflict and project military strength